Parveen Babi death anniversary: 7 best films of the actress

Honoring Parveen Babi on her death anniversary. A Bollywood luminary, she starred in 50+ films, reshaping the portrayal of women. Her legacy endures
Directed by Yash Chopra, this crime drama is known for its powerful performances, including Parveen Babi's portrayal of Anita, a pivotal character in the film
In this Manmohan Desai classic, Parveen Babi starred alongside Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in a multi-starrer that became a Bollywood blockbuster
Another collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, this action drama directed by Tinnu Anand showcased Parveen Babi in a significant role
This action thriller directed by Ravi Chopra had an ensemble cast, including Parveen Babi, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Hema Malini
Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this action-adventure film featured Parveen Babi alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Sunil Dutt
Directed by B.R. Ishara, this drama starred Parveen Babi alongside Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Babi's performance in the film is noteworthy
Playing the role of a cabaret dancer, Parveen Babi delivers an outstanding performance