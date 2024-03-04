Entertainment

Who is Rahul Mody? Meet Shraddha Kapoor's alleged boyfriend

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is particularly active on social media. Besides his career, her personal life is discussed on and off social media.
 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

However, the actress was photographed with Rahul Modi at a Mumbai private airport. Shraddha was seen with her reported writer lover Rahul Modi.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

For months, Shraddha had been rumoured to be dating Rahul. These theories were rejected by the couple. Both have been seen together often.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

IMDb said Rahul wrote Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar-starring Shraddha. They met on the film set and fell in love.
 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Sources say Shraddha dissolved her romance with photographer Rohan Shrestha in 2022. Rahul grew up in Mumbai. Attended Whistling Woods International Institute.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

He was an associate director on Akash Vani and interned on Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Father Amod is a businessman. He and Shraddha reportedly dated before breaking up.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Her next film is Stree 2, with Rajkumar Rao. This film follows 2018's blockbuster Stree. In addition, the actor will star in a mythical and time travel film.

Image credits: Virender Chawla
