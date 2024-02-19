Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty'

Elvish Yadav case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is mired in a controversy after being accused of supplying and using snake venom during a Noida rave party. 

Forensic Science Laboratory

Days after it was reported that Elvish could face legal difficulties after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) discovered snake venom in the samples collected at the rave party.

Elvish Yadav slams media

After this, he posted a video slamming the media and those questioning him.

Elvish Yadav's video

In a video circulating on social media sites, Elvish claims that the media is behind him and wants to cover whatever he does. 

Elvish denied all accusations against him

Elvish denied all claims against him, saying "main nanga hokar naachunga" if anyone could show he was present at the rave party.

Elvish claims he is falsely framed

Elvish Yadav said that he was in Bombay. PFA Google what are the rules of accusing someone falsely? They frame a false case and then ask for money to withdraw the case. 

