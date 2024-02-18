7 Best action anime series to watch on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven action anime series on Netflix that fans highly regard.
A young boy aspires to become a Hunter and find his missing father, facing dangerous challenges and foes.
A teenager becomes a Soul Reaper to protect the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows.
A boy seeks revenge and protects humanity from demons after his family is slaughtered.
A hero can defeat any opponent with a single punch, leading to his boredom and existential crisis.
After a failed alchemical experiment, two brothers search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies.
Humanity fights for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans.
A young ninja dreams of becoming his village's strongest ninja and leader.