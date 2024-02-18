Entertainment

7 Best action anime series to watch on Netflix

Here are seven action anime series on Netflix that fans highly regard.

Hunter x Hunter

A young boy aspires to become a Hunter and find his missing father, facing dangerous challenges and foes.

Bleach

A teenager becomes a Soul Reaper to protect the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows.

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

A boy seeks revenge and protects humanity from demons after his family is slaughtered.

One Punch Man

A hero can defeat any opponent with a single punch, leading to his boredom and existential crisis.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

After a failed alchemical experiment, two brothers search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies.

Attack on Titan

Humanity fights for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans.

Naruto

A young ninja dreams of becoming his village's strongest ninja and leader.

