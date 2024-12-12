Jhanak Spoiler ALERT: Arshi plots to separate Aniruddha and Jhanak

Entertainment
Jhanak experiences daily twists. Currently, the show depicts someone messaging Aditya from Jhanak's phone, claiming she wants to marry him
Aditya will visit and propose to Jhanak. Angered, she denies sending any messages. Aniruddha becomes upset upon witnessing this
The show will depict police arriving at the Bose house to take fingerprints. Bipasha will be caught, and Aniruddha will scold her
Aniruddha decides to marry Jhanak to be with her forever. Enraged, Arshi plans to separate them
Arshi tells Aniruddha she's pregnant, upsetting him. Earlier, her mother suggested faking a pregnancy to win him over
It remains to be seen if Arshi is truly pregnant or if it's a ploy to separate Aniruddha and Jhanak
