Jhanak Spoiler ALERT: Arshi plots to separate Aniruddha and Jhanak

Messages sent from Jhanak's phone

Jhanak experiences daily twists. Currently, the show depicts someone messaging Aditya from Jhanak's phone, claiming she wants to marry him

The reason for Aniruddha's anger

Aditya will visit and propose to Jhanak. Angered, she denies sending any messages. Aniruddha becomes upset upon witnessing this

Police arrive at the Bose house

The show will depict police arriving at the Bose house to take fingerprints. Bipasha will be caught, and Aniruddha will scold her

Will Jhanak marry him?

Aniruddha decides to marry Jhanak to be with her forever. Enraged, Arshi plans to separate them

Arshi's scheme

Arshi tells Aniruddha she's pregnant, upsetting him. Earlier, her mother suggested faking a pregnancy to win him over

What will happen in the show?

It remains to be seen if Arshi is truly pregnant or if it's a ploy to separate Aniruddha and Jhanak

