Who is Premila Morar? CSK all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend

Entertainment
New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for the team Chennai Super Kings.
He is dating 23-year-old Premila Morar who is a fashion designer hailing from Pukekohe East in Auckland, New Zealand.
She has solidified her place in the fashion business with her magnificent creations, which have appeared on the pages of prominent magazines like Vogue India.
Premila Morar and Rachin Ravindra began their romance on September 27, 2020, according to her Instagram post.
Permila began her career after being crowned princess at her college's prom in 2017.
She has recently begun her career as a fashion designer, launching her label named Morar Fashions.