Entertainment

Who is Premila Morar? CSK all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend

Image credits: Instagram

Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for the team Chennai Super Kings.

Image credits: Instagram

About Premila Morar

He is dating 23-year-old Premila Morar who is a fashion designer hailing from Pukekohe East in Auckland, New Zealand.

Image credits: Instagram

About Premila Morar

She has solidified her place in the fashion business with her magnificent creations, which have appeared on the pages of prominent magazines like Vogue India. 

Image credits: Instagram

Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar relationship

Premila Morar and Rachin Ravindra began their romance on September 27, 2020, according to her Instagram post.

Image credits: Instagram

About Premila Morar

Permila began her career after being crowned princess at her college's prom in 2017.

Image credits: Instagram

About Premila Morar

She has recently begun her career as a fashion designer, launching her label named Morar Fashions.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One