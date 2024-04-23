Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is all prepared to play Don, but it will not be for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.
According to a fresh claim, Shah Rukh would portray a Don in his film alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.
Shah Rukh will play a character with shades of grey, similar to his portrayal in the film 'Don. '
It has been widely speculated that SRK and Suhana will collaborate on a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
The film's title is supposedly 'King' and is a co-production between 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
SRK's look will be of long hair with a faint beard and the film is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2025.