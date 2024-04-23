Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan returns as 'Don' in THIS film

Shah Rukh Khan is all prepared to play Don, but it will not be for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

According to a fresh claim, Shah Rukh would portray a Don in his film alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. 

Shah Rukh will play a character with shades of grey, similar to his portrayal in the film 'Don. '

It has been widely speculated that SRK and Suhana will collaborate on a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh. 

The film's title is supposedly 'King' and is a co-production between 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

SRK's look will be of long hair with a faint beard and the film is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2025.

