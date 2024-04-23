Entertainment

Amazon Prime to YouTube-7 places to watch Deadpool online

Here are seven outlets where you might get the Deadpool movie accessible for internet streaming or renting.

Amazon Prime Video

You can rent or purchase digital copies of Deadpool on Amazon Prime Video.

iTunes/Apple TV

Deadpool is likely available for digital purchase or rental on the iTunes Store, accessed through Apple TV.

Google Play Movies & TV

Google Play Movies & TV often offers digital rentals and purchases of popular movies like Deadpool.

YouTube Movies

YouTube Movies may have Deadpool available for digital rental or purchase.

HBO Max

Depending on your region, Deadpool may be available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max periodically updates its catalog, so it's worth checking if Deadpool is currently available.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store, accessible through Xbox consoles and Windows devices, often offers digital rentals and purchases of movies like Deadpool.

Vudu

Vudu is another platform where you can rent or buy digital copies of Deadpool.

