 When Sanjay Dutt was MADLY in love with Madhuri Dixit

Image credits: X

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt dating

Madhuri Dixit was reportedly dating Sanjay in the 1990s and their on-screen chemistry set the stage for their off-screen romance.

Image credits: X

Yaseer Usman's book, 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', revealed that Sanjay would often say 'I Love You' to Madhuri. 

Image credits: X

Sanjay and Madhuri were in love with each other. Sanjay was married to Richa Sharma who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was being treated in the USA.

Image credits: X

Sanjay Dutt's first wife

When Richa returned from the USA, she tried to save her marriage but couldn't. She also revealed that Sanjay treated her badly.

Image credits: X

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's breakup

Madhuri and Sanjay broke up after the actor was arrested in an illegal possession of arms case during the Mumbai blast in 1993.

Image credits: X

The actress distanced herself and asked Sanjay's sister to tell him not to call her and that it was all over.

Image credits: X

Sanjay Dutt was shattered

Sanjay was shattered when Madhuri ended their relationship. Richa Sharma once said, "He's always relied on someone emotionally, and now that Madhuri left him, he will be broken".

Image credits: instagram
