Who is Abhishek Nayar? The man behind KKR's IPL 2024 win

Entertainment
The IPL 2024 final was held on May 26 where the team Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Abhishek Nayar is KKR's assistant coach who joined the team in 2018.
Abhishek is a former Indian international cricket player who was a left-handed batter who bowled at medium pace with his right arm.
He represented Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, in addition to playing first-class cricket for Mumbai.
Varun Chakravarthy, KKR's leading wicket-taker of IPL 2024 also mentioned Abhishek's contribution in domestic player's career.
The 40-year-old's behind-the-scenes efforts and transformative coaching helped shape KKR's IPL 2024 win.
While KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir is being applauded, the team mates did not forget to mention the contribution by Abhishek Nayar.