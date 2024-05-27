Entertainment

Who is Abhishek Nayar? The man behind KKR's IPL 2024 win

IPL 2024 final: KKR Vs SRH

The IPL 2024 final was held on May 26 where the team Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

Abhishek Nayar is KKR's assistant coach who joined the team in 2018.

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

Abhishek is a former Indian international cricket player who was a left-handed batter who bowled at medium pace with his right arm. 

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

He represented Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, in addition to playing first-class cricket for Mumbai. 

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

Varun Chakravarthy, KKR's leading wicket-taker of IPL 2024 also mentioned Abhishek's contribution in domestic player's career.

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

The 40-year-old's behind-the-scenes efforts and transformative coaching helped shape KKR's IPL 2024 win.

Who is Abhishek Nayar?

While KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir is being applauded, the team mates did not forget to mention the contribution by Abhishek Nayar. 

