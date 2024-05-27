Entertainment

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film to release on OTT

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his film debut.

Sadly it will not be on the big screen but rather be an OTT release.

The film

Junaid will make his film debut in Yash Raj's film 'Maharaj'.

Release date

The film will be released on June 14, 2024 on Netflix.

Cast

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.

About 'Maharaj'

The film is inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case and centers on a religious leader who sued a newspaper for alleged illicit interactions with his female followers.

Junaid Khan's role

Junaid plays a journalist in the film. 

