Who is Johnny Wactor? 'General Hospital' actor killed in LA

Johnny Wactor's death

Hollywood actor Johnny Wactor was fatally murdered on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles.

The actor, best known for his role in 'General Hospital', was slain during an attempted theft.

The murder

His mother, Scarlett, informed that Johnny was beaten and killed at 3 a.m. PT on Saturday when thieves attempted to take the catalytic converter from his car. 

His mother claimed the actor did not try to fight the thieves, but 'the men shot him anyhow before taking off.'

The case

The actor was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead and as of now, no suspects have been arrested.

About Johnny Wactor

Johnny was best known for his role in 'General Hospital' as Brando Corbin. 

Johnny appeared in more than 200 episodes of the series, playing the husband of heroin user Sasha Corbin.

