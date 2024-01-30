Who is Ed Westwick? Know all about Amy Jackson's fiance

Entertainment
Edward Jack Peter Westwick is an English actor and musician best known for his roles as Chuck Bass on The CW's 'Gossip Girl'.
He is also famous for playing the role of Vincent Swan in the television series 'White Gold'.
He made his feature film debut with 'Children of Men' (2006) and has since appeared in many films.
'Breaking and Entering', 'Son of Rambow', 'S. Darko', 'Romeo & Juliet', 'Bone in the Throat', 'Freaks of Nature', 'Billionaire Ransom', and 'Me You Madness'.
The couple had been dating for three years, having met at an Aston Martin event in 2021.
Ed asked Jackson out on a coffee date with their dogs, and the two hit it off right away.
Ed proposed to Amy on January 29, 2024, during a ski trip in Singapore.