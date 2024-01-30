Entertainment

Who is Ed Westwick? Know all about Amy Jackson's fiance

Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl'

Edward Jack Peter Westwick is an English actor and musician best known for his roles as Chuck Bass on The CW's 'Gossip Girl'.

Vincent Swan in 'White Gold'

He is also famous for playing the role of Vincent Swan in the television series 'White Gold'. 

Ed Westwick's debut

He made his feature film debut with 'Children of Men' (2006) and has since appeared in many films.

Ed Westwick's films

'Breaking and Entering', 'Son of Rambow', 'S. Darko', 'Romeo & Juliet', 'Bone in the Throat', 'Freaks of Nature', 'Billionaire Ransom', and 'Me You Madness'.

Ed and Amy dating

The couple had been dating for three years, having met at an Aston Martin event in 2021.

Ed and Amy's first meeting

Ed asked Jackson out on a coffee date with their dogs, and the two hit it off right away.

Proposal

Ed proposed to Amy on January 29, 2024, during a ski trip in Singapore. 

