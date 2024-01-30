Entertainment

Amy Jackson engaged to Ed Westrick, see proposal pictures

Image credits: Instagram

Dating

Actress Amy Jackson and 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westrick have been dating for quite some time now.

Image credits: Instagram

Proposal

Ed had planned a surpise proposal for Amy in Singapore while they were on vacation.

Image credits: Instagram

The pictures

The 'Singh Is Bling' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her fantasy proposal.

Image credits: Instagram

Caption

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Hell Yes!". Ed is shown on his knees in the images, and Amy appears astonished. 

Image credits: Instagram

About Ed Westrick

Ed is most recognized for his role as Playboy Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl' and has also appeared in the sitcom 'White Gold'.

Image credits: Instagram

Amy Jackson's son

Amy was previously in a relationship with George Panayiotou and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed their son, Andreas, in September 2021 and they are now sperated. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One