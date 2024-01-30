Amy Jackson engaged to Ed Westrick, see proposal pictures

Entertainment
Actress Amy Jackson and 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westrick have been dating for quite some time now.
Ed had planned a surpise proposal for Amy in Singapore while they were on vacation.
The 'Singh Is Bling' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her fantasy proposal.
Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Hell Yes!". Ed is shown on his knees in the images, and Amy appears astonished.
Ed is most recognized for his role as Playboy Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl' and has also appeared in the sitcom 'White Gold'.
Amy was previously in a relationship with George Panayiotou and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed their son, Andreas, in September 2021 and they are now sperated.