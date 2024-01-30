Entertainment

Mahesh Babu charged THIS amount for SS Rajamouli's next film

Collaboration

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are collaborating on a new film which is currently titled 'SSMB 29'.

Mahesh Babu's fee

While the actual title and plot of the film remain unknown, a source claims to know how much the actor will be paid for the film. 

Mahesh Babu's usual film fee

It has been stated that Mahesh Babu usually charges between Rs 60 and Rs 80 crore each film.

Profit sharing deal

Reportedly, for 'SSMB 29', Mahesh Babu has not received any compensation for this film. Instead, he and Rajamouli will share in the film's profits, which might be more profitable.

About 'SSMB 29'

'SSMB 29' has already garnered a lot of talk and is said to be India's 'Indiana Jones'. 

Mahesh Babu's role in 'SSMB 29'

Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film is based on Lord Hanuman.

Hollywood celebrities in 'SSMB 29'

The film's writer Vijayendra Prasad claimed that the producers will cast Hollywood celebrities in an action-adventure set in Africa.

