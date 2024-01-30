Mahesh Babu charged THIS amount for SS Rajamouli's next film

Entertainment
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are collaborating on a new film which is currently titled 'SSMB 29'.
While the actual title and plot of the film remain unknown, a source claims to know how much the actor will be paid for the film.
It has been stated that Mahesh Babu usually charges between Rs 60 and Rs 80 crore each film.
Reportedly, for 'SSMB 29', Mahesh Babu has not received any compensation for this film. Instead, he and Rajamouli will share in the film's profits, which might be more profitable.
'SSMB 29' has already garnered a lot of talk and is said to be India's 'Indiana Jones'.
Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film is based on Lord Hanuman.
The film's writer Vijayendra Prasad claimed that the producers will cast Hollywood celebrities in an action-adventure set in Africa.