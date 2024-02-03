Who is Dolly Sohi? Actress diagnosed with Cervical cancer

Entertainment
Dolly Sohi is an Indian television actress who has played leads in episodes such as 'Bhabhi and Kalash', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' and 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani..Jhansi Ki Rani'.
Actress Dolly Sohi, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2023, has left the drama 'Jhanak'.
"I was working during chemotherapy, but now I'm getting radiation, which drains me. It was impossible to continue working. Should give my body enough time to recover."
“Due to radiation, I have been feeling weak and unable to do anything. I have to undergo more radiation cycles, which will make it difficult for me to work.”
The 48-year-old claimed that she ignored all health red signs for months, causing her condition to deteriorate.
Dolly is facing this condition with a brave approach and is undergoing chemotherapy for cervical cancer.