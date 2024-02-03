Entertainment

Who is Dolly Sohi? Actress diagnosed with Cervical cancer

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Dolly Sohi

Dolly Sohi is an Indian television actress who has played leads in episodes such as 'Bhabhi and Kalash', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' and 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani..Jhansi Ki Rani'.

Image credits: Instagram

Dolly Sohi diagnosed with Cervical cancer

Actress Dolly Sohi, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2023, has left the drama 'Jhanak'. 

Image credits: Instagram

Dolly Sohi's statement

"I was working during chemotherapy, but now I'm getting radiation, which drains me. It was impossible to continue working. Should give my body enough time to recover."

Image credits: Instagram

Dolly Sohi's statement

“Due to radiation, I have been feeling weak and unable to do anything. I have to undergo more radiation cycles, which will make it difficult for me to work.”

Image credits: Instagram

Ignored health conditions

The 48-year-old claimed that she ignored all health red signs for months, causing her condition to deteriorate.

Image credits: Instagram

Chemotherapy

Dolly is facing this condition with a brave approach and is undergoing chemotherapy for cervical cancer. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One