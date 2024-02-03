Entertainment

'Rocky' star Carl Weathers passes away at 76

'Rocky' star Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers was known for his role as Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' films and went on to appear in scores of films and television shows.

Carl Weathers' manager's statement

Carl Weathers' manager Matt Luber stated that the late actor died peacefully at home at the age of 76. 

Cause of death

As of now, no information regarding the cause of death is known.

Former football player

Carl was a former football player who had never boxed, auditioned for the role in 'Rocky' and went on to play Apollo Creed in the Oscar-winning picture and its three sequels. 

State level competitions

Carl was born in New Orleans and played collegiate football at San Diego State before briefly playing professionally for the Oakland Raiders and the Canadian Football League

Carl Weathers directional movies

Carl Weathers had previously directed episodes of various television shows, 'Chicago Med', 'Law & Order' and 'Hawaii Five-O'.

