'Rocky' star Carl Weathers passes away at 76

Entertainment
Carl Weathers was known for his role as Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' films and went on to appear in scores of films and television shows.
Carl Weathers' manager Matt Luber stated that the late actor died peacefully at home at the age of 76.
As of now, no information regarding the cause of death is known.
Carl was a former football player who had never boxed, auditioned for the role in 'Rocky' and went on to play Apollo Creed in the Oscar-winning picture and its three sequels.
Carl was born in New Orleans and played collegiate football at San Diego State before briefly playing professionally for the Oakland Raiders and the Canadian Football League
Carl Weathers had previously directed episodes of various television shows, 'Chicago Med', 'Law & Order' and 'Hawaii Five-O'.