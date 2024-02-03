Poonam Pandey's 'Lock Upp' co-star reveals mortal remains are in Pune

Entertainment
A day after Poonam Pandey's death, her Lock Upp co-star Shivam Sharma stated that the actress died in Pune.
Shivam said that Poonam was alleged to have died on the night of February 1 after collapsing in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Shivam informed that a common buddy informed him that her mortal remains are in Pune, and her family is in Kanpur.
"I'm not sure how her family will handle the last rites. I want to wish her family a lot of strength," he continued.
Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, February 1 and her death was announced in a post on her official Instagram account.
The news of the late actress' death startled everyone, and many people are still unable to accept she died.