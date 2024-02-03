CONFIRMED: Suits Spinoff in works with NBC, to be back in session

Entertainment
'Suits' lovers, get ready to get another slice of pie for your wife because the pilot for a spin-off series has been confirmed.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC has ordered a pilot for a companion series.
The show will follow Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates his high-powered firm from New York to Los Angeles.
Korsh, the creator of Suits, will return to write the pilot, alongside original producers Doug Liman, Dave Bartis, and Gene Klein.
The hit courtroom drama was watched on Netflix for a total of 57.7 billion minutes last year, breaking The Office's previous record of 57.1 billion minutes established in 2020.
Aaron Korsh's original series ended in 2019, yet it remained one of the most-watched in 2023, with over three billion views in seven weeks.