 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

When Salman Khan was asked to play Aishwarya Rai's brother

Image credits: X

'Josh'

Aishwarya Rai romanced Chandrachur Singh in the 2000 film 'Josh', directed by Mansoor Khan. 

Image credits: instagram

'Josh'

In the film, she played Shah Rukh Khan's sister. Although the movie did not impress the audience, the casting became the talk of the town.

Image credits: our own

'Josh'

Interestingly, it was the first time Shah Rukh and Aishwarya shared the screen, but not as lovers. 

Image credits: Facebook

'Josh' cast

However, few people know that Salman Khan was the original choice to play Aishwarya's brother in the film.

Image credits: X

'Josh' cast

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai said that 'Josh' cast was supposed to be different from what it was.

Image credits: X

'Josh' cast

Aamir Khan was to play Chandrachur Singh's role, while Salman Khan was in place of Shah Rukh Khan as her brother.

Image credits: X
Find Next One