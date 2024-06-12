When Salman Khan was asked to play Aishwarya Rai's brother

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai romanced Chandrachur Singh in the 2000 film 'Josh', directed by Mansoor Khan.
In the film, she played Shah Rukh Khan's sister. Although the movie did not impress the audience, the casting became the talk of the town.
Interestingly, it was the first time Shah Rukh and Aishwarya shared the screen, but not as lovers.
However, few people know that Salman Khan was the original choice to play Aishwarya's brother in the film.
In an interview, Aishwarya Rai said that 'Josh' cast was supposed to be different from what it was.
Aamir Khan was to play Chandrachur Singh's role, while Salman Khan was in place of Shah Rukh Khan as her brother.