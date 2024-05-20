Entertainment

When Boney Kapoor confessed his love for Sridevi to his first wife

Image credits: X

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi in the 1980s quickly became one of the most highly contested issues in every tabloid. 

Image credits: X

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor had broken the hearts of his wife and children when he decided to quit everything and moved on with Sridevi. 

Image credits: X

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

While the filmmaker's move upset a big portion of the audience, his family, particularly his children, could not forgive him for it.

Image credits: X

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

In an interview, Boney recalled the moment he bravely confessed details about his extramarital romance with Sridevi to his wife Mona Shourie. 

Image credits: X

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor dated Sridevi secretly for a long period before they married and kept their romance private.

Image credits: Our own

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

But it wasn't long before the media caught wind of it and began condemning the pair.

Image credits: Our own

Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi

Despite the chaos around them, Boney and Sridevi's bond became stronger and never wavered. 

Image credits: X
Find Next One