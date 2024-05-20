When Boney Kapoor confessed his love for Sridevi to his first wife

Entertainment
Boney Kapoor's extramarital affair with Sridevi in the 1980s quickly became one of the most highly contested issues in every tabloid.
Boney Kapoor had broken the hearts of his wife and children when he decided to quit everything and moved on with Sridevi.
While the filmmaker's move upset a big portion of the audience, his family, particularly his children, could not forgive him for it.
In an interview, Boney recalled the moment he bravely confessed details about his extramarital romance with Sridevi to his wife Mona Shourie.
Boney Kapoor dated Sridevi secretly for a long period before they married and kept their romance private.
But it wasn't long before the media caught wind of it and began condemning the pair.
Despite the chaos around them, Boney and Sridevi's bond became stronger and never wavered.