Are Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir insecure of Pakistani artists?

The three Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are considered top stars of the Indian film industry.

Pakistani host Nadia Khan has made a strong statement about the three Khans. 

Nadia Khan is a Pakistani television presenter and influencer who is known for being outspoken about her views on numerous matters.

In one of her previous interviews, Nadia revealed that Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are wary of Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artists.

She claims that the Bollywood Khans are insecure about Pakistani artists since they are aware of their abilities. 

Let us tell you that Nadia has received harsh criticism for her statement, with social media users labeling her as extremely crazy for making such a claim. 

