Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with baby boy

On Tuesday Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share that she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their second child. 

In the post, she revealed that they were blessed with a baby boy on February 15, 2024.

They also shared that they named their son Akaay. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. 

The actress subsequently took a sabbatical from performing in 2018, following the release of her film 'Zero'.

Virat Kohli had opted out from the ongoing India vs England Test series due to personal reasons. 
 

