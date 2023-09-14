Entertainment

14-Sep-2023, 06:07:13 pm

Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon-8 stars who were engineers before

National Engineer's Day 2023: Here's a list of famous Bollywood actors who studied engineering before making it big in the film industry.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel was studying Biogenetic Engineering at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA. She was a gold medalist in Economics.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon graduated in a Bachelor of Technology from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

Taapsee Pannu

She completed Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. She even got a job as a software engineer.

R. Madhavan

He completed his engineering degree at Rajaram College in Kolhapur and then moved to Bollywood. 
 

Sonu Sood

He graduated from Nagpur's Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering. He modelled extensively before joining Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal

The star earned a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2009. 

Kartik Aaryan

He studied biotechnology at D.Y. Patil College of Engineering in Mumbai. During graduation, he got his break with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchnama.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor was preparing to be a pilot. Sushant quit Delhi Technical University to act after scoring 7th in AIEEE.
 

