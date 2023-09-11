Entertainment

Sep 11, 2023, 07:04:01 AM

'Jawan to 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's movies to watch before 'Maharaja'

Jawan fame Vijay Sethupathy has created a buzz on social media ahead of his new poster release 'Maharaja'. Take alook at some of his best movies that you must watch before Maharaja
 

Image credits: instagram

1. Jawan

Jawan is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language vigilante action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film collects highest record of Rs 287 crore in India
 

Image credits: instagram

2. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sethupathy plays a villian role in this film.
 

Image credits: Instagram

3. Master

Master is an action film from India about a professor, JD, who is sent to teach at a juvenile reform school for three months.
 

Image credits: Instagram

4. Sethupathi

Sethupathi is a 2016 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. It feature Vijay Sethupathi as Police Officer
 

Image credits: Instagram

5. Super Deluxe

Vijay Sethupathi gives one of his best performances in the movie ' Sethupathy'. The film addressed numerous significant subjects inluding gender equality, morality and sex
 

Image credits: Instagram

6. 96

This romantic movie features Vijay and Trisha where Vijay is a photographer who eventually reconciles with his college love during a reunion trip
 

Image credits: instagram

7. Pizza

The movie Pizza focuses on Michael, a pizza delivery man who shares home with Anu. The movie revolves around he incident when Michael visists a mystery home
 

Image credits: instagram
