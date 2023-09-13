Entertainment

Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime in India

Anime has gained significant popularity in India in recent years, and many anime series have a dedicated fan base. Here are seven popular anime series in India.
 

One Piece

"One Piece" is an epic adventure anime that follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the legendary One Piece treasure. 
 

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

The adventures of Naruto Uzumaki and his journey to become a ninja have captivated Indian audiences. Naruto and its sequel, Naruto Shippuden, are loved for their action-battles.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z is a classic anime series known for its intense battles, iconic characters like Goku, and rich storyline. It has a massive following in India.

Doraemon

Doraemon is a family-friendly anime series loved by viewers of all ages. It follows the adventures of a robotic cat named Doraemon and a young boy named Nobita.
 

Death Note

Death Note is a psychological thriller about a high school student who discovers a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. 

Attack on Titan

This dark fantasy anime is set where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. 

Demon Slayer

Kimetsu no Yaiba: "Demon Slayer" has gained immense popularity in India for its stunning animation, compelling characters, and emotional storytelling.

