Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D: 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap

Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D are 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap that redefine Indian cinema with gritty crime dramas, modern adaptations, and intense storytelling

Image credits: IMDB

Manmarziyaan

A romantic drama that explores love, passion, and commitment. The film's central characters find themselves in a complex love triangle

Image credits: IMDB

Mukkabaaz

This sports drama tells the story of a lower-caste boxer's struggle to make it big in the world of boxing while facing numerous obstacles, including caste discrimination

Image credits: IMDB

Raman Raghav 2.0

A psychological thriller loosely based on the life of the notorious serial killer Raman Raghav. Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a chilling performance in the lead role

Image credits: IMDB

Ugly

Dark thriller that delves into the underbelly of Mumbai and explores the disturbing consequences of a young girl's kidnapping

Image credits: IMDB

Dev.D

This film tells the story of a self-destructive man and his tumultuous relationships. It's known for its edgy take on the source material, modern adaptation of 'Devdas'

Image credits: IMDB

Black Friday

This gritty and intense film is based on the true events of the 1993 Bombay bombings and the subsequent investigations

Image credits: IMDB

Gangs of Wasseypur

This crime saga is often regarded as one of Kashyap's masterpieces. It's a two-part film that explores the coal mafia and gang wars in the town of Wasseypur over several decades

Image credits: IMDB
