(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt inspired saree looks for college farewell party

Multi-color Saree

Add Alia's multi-color saree to your farewell collection. This beautiful chiffon saree is available online for 600-700 rupees. Style it with a trendy blouse

Red Saree

For a unique farewell look, this red silk organza saree is perfect. Pair it with a messy bun, heavy earrings, and natural makeup

Black Saree

Alia's black saree is a great choice for a farewell party. Accessorize with heavy earrings and a choker for a stylish look

White Saree

Alia's white saree is elegant. Wear it to your farewell with a sleeveless blouse and open hair for a stunning look

Sea-Green Saree

This sea-green Kanjeevaram saree worn by Alia offers an elegant look. Complete the look with heavy earrings and minimal makeup

Heavy Embroidered Saree

Alia's heavily embroidered saree is unique. She paired it with light makeup and a simple hairstyle. This look is perfect for becoming Miss Farewell

