(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt inspired saree looks for college farewell party

Entertainment
Add Alia's multi-color saree to your farewell collection. This beautiful chiffon saree is available online for 600-700 rupees. Style it with a trendy blouse
For a unique farewell look, this red silk organza saree is perfect. Pair it with a messy bun, heavy earrings, and natural makeup
Alia's black saree is a great choice for a farewell party. Accessorize with heavy earrings and a choker for a stylish look
Alia's white saree is elegant. Wear it to your farewell with a sleeveless blouse and open hair for a stunning look
This sea-green Kanjeevaram saree worn by Alia offers an elegant look. Complete the look with heavy earrings and minimal makeup
Alia's heavily embroidered saree is unique. She paired it with light makeup and a simple hairstyle. This look is perfect for becoming Miss Farewell
PHOTOS: Ananya Pandey's stunning floral blouse and saree design
(PHOTOS) Raima Sen inspired sarees to impress loved ones
Urvashi Dholakia to get married at 46? Here's what her sons say
Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika – Find out who played which role