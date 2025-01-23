Entertainment

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika – Find out who played which role

'Chhaava' Release Date

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Chhaava' is set to release in theaters on February 14th. Before the film's release, let's find out who played which role.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Yesubai Bhosale in 'Chhaava'.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava'.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna plays the character of Aurangzeb in 'Chhaava'.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta appears as Soyrabai in 'Chhaava'.

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Commander Hambirrao Mohite in the film.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty portrays Aurangzeb's daughter Zeenat-un-Nissa Begum in 'Chhaava'.

