Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika – Find out who played which role

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Chhaava' is set to release in theaters on February 14th. Before the film's release, let's find out who played which role.
Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Yesubai Bhosale in 'Chhaava'.
Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava'.
Akshaye Khanna plays the character of Aurangzeb in 'Chhaava'.
Divya Dutta appears as Soyrabai in 'Chhaava'.
Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Commander Hambirrao Mohite in the film.
Diana Penty portrays Aurangzeb's daughter Zeenat-un-Nissa Begum in 'Chhaava'.
(PHOTOS) Inside Nayanthara's 100 crore Poes Garden home in Chennai
Adaa Khan to Rashmi Desai: 8 TV villains without makeup look
Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam: 5 Bollywood actress' no-makeup looks
(PHOTOS) Nia Sharma's luxurious Mumbai home with beautiful interiors