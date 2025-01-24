(PHOTOS) Raima Sen inspired sarees to impress loved ones

Entertainment
If you are looking for royal look, then you can take inspiration from this picture. She has styled a pink silk saree with an open pallu and adorned her hair with a gajra
A black saree has always been a young girl's first choice. You can add a ruffle saree like Raima Sen's to your wardrobe. You can try this saree look at a party or event
For regular use, you can choose a light fabric yellow and orange mixed saree. A light floral shadow looks beautiful on the saree. You can find such sarees for under 500
Raima Sen looks gorgeous in a silk saree. If you also want to shine in a silk saree, then choose this design and color
The orange Banarasi silk saree looks stunning with captivating eyes and curly hair. You can win your beloved's heart by taking inspiration from this look of Raima Sen
The pink saree design on a white base looks very beautiful. This saree is the identity of Bengal. Most women are seen wearing this type of saree during festivals
If you want a sensual look at home, you can take inspiration from this saree look of Raima. The actress has paired a half-sleeved blouse with a green saree and kept her hair open
