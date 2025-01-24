Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Raima Sen inspired sarees to impress loved ones

Raima Sen's Royal Look

If you are looking for royal look, then you can take inspiration from this picture. She has styled a pink silk saree with an open pallu and adorned her hair with a gajra

Ruffle Black Saree

A black saree has always been a young girl's first choice. You can add a ruffle saree like Raima Sen's to your wardrobe. You can try this saree look at a party or event

Yellow Floral Print Saree

For regular use, you can choose a light fabric yellow and orange mixed saree. A light floral shadow looks beautiful on the saree. You can find such sarees for under 500

Red Banarasi Silk Saree

Raima Sen looks gorgeous in a silk saree. If you also want to shine in a silk saree, then choose this design and color

Orange Banarasi Saree

The orange Banarasi silk saree looks stunning with captivating eyes and curly hair. You can win your beloved's heart by taking inspiration from this look of Raima Sen

Bengali Saree

The pink saree design on a white base looks very beautiful. This saree is the identity of Bengal. Most women are seen wearing this type of saree during festivals

Green Saree

If you want a sensual look at home, you can take inspiration from this saree look of Raima. The actress has paired a half-sleeved blouse with a green saree and kept her hair open

Urvashi Dholakia to get married at 46? Here's what her sons say

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika – Find out who played which role

(PHOTOS) Inside Nayanthara's 100 crore Poes Garden home in Chennai

Adaa Khan to Rashmi Desai: 8 TV villains without makeup look