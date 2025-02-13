Kiss Day 2025: Raja Hindustani to Fitoor; 5 longest kissing scenes

Entertainment
Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13th as part of Valentine's Week. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about the films that featured the longest kissing scenes
The kissing scene between Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in the film Fitoor also became very popular. The kiss scene between them lasted for about 3 minutes
In the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, there was a long kissing scene of about 3 minutes between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. This scene was also much talked about
A powerful kissing scene was seen between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the film Raja Hindustani. This scene was 1 minute long and took 47 retakes to film
There was a kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in the film Band Baaja Baaraat. This kiss scene was 1 minute long
Karma is the first film in the industry to feature a kissing scene. This 4-minute scene was filmed between Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani. The film was released in 1933
