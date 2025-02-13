Entertainment

[PHOTOS] Sonam Kapoor inspired 7 suit designs for a traditional look

Red Anarkali Suit

A flowing Anarkali suit offers a royal look. Style it like Sonam Kapoor with a heavy dupatta and statement earrings

Angrakha Suit Design

Sonam looks gorgeous in this printed maroon Angrakha suit with intricate work. Perfect for a smart and stylish look

Plain Crushed Long Suit

Sonam exudes a traditional vibe in this plain red crushed long suit, paired with heavy earrings and a draped dupatta

Red Kurti with Palazzo Pants

A plain kurta with palazzo pants creates a modern look. The slight lace work on the sleeves enhances the suit's aura

Printed Anarkali Suit

For a graceful and traditional look, try this printed white Anarkali suit design inspired by Sonam Kapoor

Green Banarasi Silk Suit

This green Banarasi silk suit with golden work, styled with a pink dupatta, offers a truly royal look

Straight Cut Salwar Suit

A straight-fit suit is a great option for a minimal look. Accessorize with Kundan jewelry and a sleek hairstyle

