[PHOTOS] Sonam Kapoor inspired 7 suit designs for a traditional look

Entertainment
A flowing Anarkali suit offers a royal look. Style it like Sonam Kapoor with a heavy dupatta and statement earrings
Sonam looks gorgeous in this printed maroon Angrakha suit with intricate work. Perfect for a smart and stylish look
Sonam exudes a traditional vibe in this plain red crushed long suit, paired with heavy earrings and a draped dupatta
A plain kurta with palazzo pants creates a modern look. The slight lace work on the sleeves enhances the suit's aura
For a graceful and traditional look, try this printed white Anarkali suit design inspired by Sonam Kapoor
This green Banarasi silk suit with golden work, styled with a pink dupatta, offers a truly royal look
A straight-fit suit is a great option for a minimal look. Accessorize with Kundan jewelry and a sleek hairstyle
