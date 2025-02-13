[PHOTOS] Trisha Krishnan's stunning saree looks for wedding parties

Entertainment
South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan's saree looks are amazing. Daughters-in-law can take inspiration from the actress's saree designs.
Trisha flaunts her curvy figure in sarees. The green print on the yellow georgette saree looks stunning.
Trisha's saree look is perfect for newlyweds. The actress completed the look with a golden saree and traditional blouse, choker, and gajra.
Trisha looks gorgeous in a black tissue saree. You can also wear a beautiful saree like this with a printed blouse.
Purple chiffon saree is perfect for simple events or regular wear at home. If you have a fair complexion, you can buy a purple dual-shade saree.
You'll look like a pink fairy if you drape this pink silk saree. You can give a modern look by wearing a sleeveless blouse instead of a half-sleeved blouse.
The multi-color thread work on the sheer blue saree is very attractive. College-going girls can wear this type of saree for farewell parties.
