Entertainment

Usher at Super Bowl 2024: Know net worth of THIS singer

Usher, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, is set to perform in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Image credits: instagram

What is Usher's source of income?

With a net worth of $180 million and an estimated yearly salary of $15 million, Usher is one of the music industry's most successful and financially powerful performers.

Image credits: instagram

Usher Net Worth

His career began at an early age, with a stunning performance on "Star Search" at the age of 13.

Image credits: instagram

Usher Net Worth

Usher's music career has been a constant accomplishment, from the early success of his debut album to the tremendous effect of albums such as "My Way" and "Confessions."

Image credits: instagram

Usher Net Worth

Usher's business energy is obvious in his co-founding of RBMG Records, the musical label that first exposed Justin Bieber to the public.

Image credits: instagram

Usher Net Worth

With a global record sales of about 80 million, Usher has cemented his place as one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Image credits: Instagram

Usher Net Worth

His investment in Liquid I.V. and co-ownership of the Cleveland Cavaliers showcase his diverse business interests.

Image credits: instagram

Usher Net Worth

From a 10,000-square-foot Alpharetta house to a Roswell estate, show his prosperity. Usher has a residence above the Sunset Strip in despite selling several properties for profit.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One