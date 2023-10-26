Entertainment

Spotted: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and others elevate style game

A glance at Malaika Arora, who looked classy in a black printed top and shorts beside others in this edition of spotting celebs in the city.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a black shimmery feather work outfit in Bandra as she posed for the paparazzi.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won hearts in her comfy and chic green tank top with denim blue pants as she smiled and posed for paps.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar

Noted bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar looked dapper in an oversized black shirt and track pants as he got clicked at Mumbai airport.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at Bandra. Saif wore a blue kurta and white pants, while Kareena wore a white top and denim blue patchwork jeans.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra was snapped by paparazzi at sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 in a floral-printed blue shirt and pants.

Image credits: Image: Varinder Chawla
