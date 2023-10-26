Spotted: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy and others elevate style game

Entertainment
A glance at Malaika Arora, who looked classy in a black printed top and shorts beside others in this edition of spotting celebs in the city.
Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a black shimmery feather work outfit in Bandra as she posed for the paparazzi.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu won hearts in her comfy and chic green tank top with denim blue pants as she smiled and posed for paps.
Noted bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar looked dapper in an oversized black shirt and track pants as he got clicked at Mumbai airport.
Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at Bandra. Saif wore a blue kurta and white pants, while Kareena wore a white top and denim blue patchwork jeans.
Karan Kundrra was snapped by paparazzi at sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 in a floral-printed blue shirt and pants.