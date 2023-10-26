Entertainment

Trial by Fire to Chernobyl: 7 shows based on real-life tragedies

Trial by Fire to Chernobyl are 7 shows based on real-life tragedies. These series delve into wrongful executions, nuclear disasters etc

Image credits: IMDB

Trial By Fire

This netflix mini-series is based on a biographical story of a parent who lost both their children in the Uphar fire tragedy and their resilient fight for justice

Image credits: IMDB

No One Killed Jessica

The story of Jessica Lall's murder and the subsequent fight for justice, exposing the influence of the elite in India

Image credits: IMDB

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The initial episode centers around Officer Sunder Singh's relentless pursuit to apprehend Chandrakant Jha who shockingly left three decapitated victims outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

Image credits: IMDB

Chernobyl

A haunting portrayal of the 1986 nuclear disaster and its aftermath, shedding light on the human cost of the nuclear disaster

Image credits: IMDB

House of Secrets

The series is based on te Burari deaths that shook the entire nation when 11 members of the same family committed mass suicide

Image credits: IMDB

Parzania

A heart-wrenching tale set during the Gujarat riots, depicting the plight of a missing child and the communal violence

Image credits: IMDB

Delhi Crime

Based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, this series follows the police investigation and societal outrage that ensued

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One