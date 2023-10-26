Trial by Fire to Chernobyl: 7 shows based on real-life tragedies

Entertainment
Trial by Fire to Chernobyl are 7 shows based on real-life tragedies. These series delve into wrongful executions, nuclear disasters etc
This netflix mini-series is based on a biographical story of a parent who lost both their children in the Uphar fire tragedy and their resilient fight for justice
The story of Jessica Lall's murder and the subsequent fight for justice, exposing the influence of the elite in India
The initial episode centers around Officer Sunder Singh's relentless pursuit to apprehend Chandrakant Jha who shockingly left three decapitated victims outside Delhi's Tihar Jail
A haunting portrayal of the 1986 nuclear disaster and its aftermath, shedding light on the human cost of the nuclear disaster
The series is based on te Burari deaths that shook the entire nation when 11 members of the same family committed mass suicide
A heart-wrenching tale set during the Gujarat riots, depicting the plight of a missing child and the communal violence
Based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, this series follows the police investigation and societal outrage that ensued