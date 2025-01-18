Entertainment

'Unshakable Bonds': Abhishek Bachchan on family, divorce rumors

Abhishek Bachchan compared to Amitabh

Abhishek Bachchan shares his thoughts on being compared to Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview.

Abhishek on Aishwarya and Amitabh's success

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek addresses questions about being compared to his father and wife.

Abhishek Bachchan's perspective

Abhishek reflects on being compared to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and expresses his admiration.

Abhishek proud of Aishwarya's success

Abhishek expresses pride in his wife Aishwarya Rai's achievements and their family.

Abhishek's desire at 82

Abhishek wishes for his daughter, Aaradhya, to see him still working at the age of 82.

Abhishek inspired by Amitabh's work ethic

Abhishek expresses respect for Amitabh Bachchan's work ethic and hopes to inspire his daughter similarly.

Abhishek Bachchan on his career

Abhishek reflects on his 25 years in the film industry and hints at a new phase in his career.

Abhishek Bachchan and family

Abhishek discusses his spirituality and the importance of family in his life.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movies

Abhishek anticipates a new level in his career starting in 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan prioritizes family

Abhishek emphasizes the importance of family and his spiritual beliefs.

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan & more Pataudi family members without makeup

PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's Salwar Suit Designs for Stylish Indian Women

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut's stunning suit and kurti styles inspires fans

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan-7 Bollywood Stars' Most Expensive Homes