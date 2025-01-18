'Unshakable Bonds': Abhishek Bachchan on family, divorce rumors

Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan shares his thoughts on being compared to Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek addresses questions about being compared to his father and wife.
Abhishek reflects on being compared to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and expresses his admiration.
Abhishek expresses pride in his wife Aishwarya Rai's achievements and their family.
Abhishek wishes for his daughter, Aaradhya, to see him still working at the age of 82.
Abhishek expresses respect for Amitabh Bachchan's work ethic and hopes to inspire his daughter similarly.
Abhishek reflects on his 25 years in the film industry and hints at a new phase in his career.
Abhishek discusses his spirituality and the importance of family in his life.
Abhishek anticipates a new level in his career starting in 2025.
Abhishek emphasizes the importance of family and his spiritual beliefs.
