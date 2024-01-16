Entertainment

'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with Karan Sharma

Image credits: Instagram

Wedding announcement

On Tuesday, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared two pictures announcing her wedding with boyfriend Karan Sharma. 

Caption

Surbhi shared two photos on Instagram, writing, "Adding Colors To His Life Since 13 Years. Our forever begins now. #Estd2010."

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi made her relationship with Karan Sharma public on Instagram by wishing him a happy birthday last year and sharing a selfie with him. 

The wedding

Earlier this month, it was revealed by a source that the couple intended to marry in March and they will set a date soon with their families. 

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, best known for her roles in 'Ishaqbaaz' and 'Qubool Hai', has announced that she is planning to marry her longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur, Karan Sharma. 

Dated for 13 years

Surbhi Chandna kept her relationship with Karan Sharma private and the two dated for nearly 13 years and are not all set to get married. 

