Entertainment
Recent photos of TV's highest-paid actor Ram Kapoor revealed his shocking transformation, leaving everyone astonished.
Ram Kapoor's weight of 144 kg caused him significant difficulties, making even walking 20 steps a challenge.
Ram Kapoor lost approximately 55 kg and shared his transformation journey, emphasizing that he didn't undergo any surgery.
Ram Kapoor combined healthy eating, exercise, and traditional techniques for weight loss, facing considerable challenges along the way.
Ram Kapoor's weight made movement difficult, causing shortness of breath with minimal exertion. He also has diabetes.
Ram Kapoor's 55 kg weight loss journey took 6 months of intense effort. He now feels like he's 25 again.
Ram, a popular TV actor, has starred in shows like Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Ghar Ek Mandir.
He's also appeared in films like Student of the Year, Humshakals, and The Bill Bull.
