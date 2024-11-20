Tusshar Kapoor turns 48: Know all about his love life and more

Entertainment
Veteran actor Jeetendra's son, Tusshar Kapoor, turns 48. He was born in 1976 in Mumbai
Tusshar Kapoor's career has been largely unsuccessful. He hasn't delivered a solo hit, though some of his multi-starrer films were successful
Early in his career, Tusshar Kapoor worked with Kareena Kapoor in a few films. It's said he developed feelings for her while playing the romantic lead
Reportedly, Tusshar Kapoor fell deeply in love with Kareena Kapoor and dreamt of marrying her, but his dream remained unfulfilled
In an interview, Tusshar Kapoor expressed his desire for a life partner like Kareena Kapoor. However, he remains unmarried
Tusshar Kapoor debuted in 2001 with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film was a hit, but his subsequent films flopped
Tusshar Kapoor acted in films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil, Gayab, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and the Golmaal series. Despite a lackluster career, he remains active in films
At 48, Tusshar Kapoor is a single father to a son named Laksshya, born via surrogacy