Tusshar Kapoor turns 48: Know all about his love life and more

Veteran actor Jeetendra's son, Tusshar Kapoor, turns 48. He was born in 1976 in Mumbai

Tusshar Kapoor's unsuccessful career

Tusshar Kapoor's career has been largely unsuccessful. He hasn't delivered a solo hit, though some of his multi-starrer films were successful

Tusshar Kapoor's real-life romance

Early in his career, Tusshar Kapoor worked with Kareena Kapoor in a few films. It's said he developed feelings for her while playing the romantic lead

Tusshar Kapoor wanted to marry Kareena

Reportedly, Tusshar Kapoor fell deeply in love with Kareena Kapoor and dreamt of marrying her, but his dream remained unfulfilled

Tusshar Kapoor's ideal wife

In an interview, Tusshar Kapoor expressed his desire for a life partner like Kareena Kapoor. However, he remains unmarried

Tusshar Kapoor's film career

Tusshar Kapoor debuted in 2001 with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film was a hit, but his subsequent films flopped

Tusshar Kapoor's filmography

Tusshar Kapoor acted in films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil, Gayab, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and the Golmaal series. Despite a lackluster career, he remains active in films

Tusshar Kapoor, single father at 48

At 48, Tusshar Kapoor is a single father to a son named Laksshya, born via surrogacy

