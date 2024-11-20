Entertainment
Renowned musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to separate after 29 years of marriage. The news has been confirmed on social media by Rahman himself
AR Rahman said in an interview that he had an arranged marriage with Saira Banu. This relationship was fixed by his mother
AR Rahman and Saira Banu first met in 1995. Saira attended Rahman's 28th birthday celebration. Rahman had said that she looked very beautiful
AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu is from a rich upper-middle-class family. She belongs to Gujarat. She was raised in such a way that she remained connected to her culture and values
Saira Banu is a social activist and is associated with charitable work. She is also involved in works like education, health, and community development
Despite being the wife of a famous musician, Saira Banu kept her personal life private. She talked more about her work and achievements than her family
AR Rahman and Saira Banu had an arranged marriage in 1995. During 29 years together, the couple became parents to three children, Khatija, Rahima, and Ameen