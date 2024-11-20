Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's lavish Rs 100 Crore Hyderabad home

Box-shaped design

Actor Allu Arjun has designed this house in a box shape, rather than a conventional structure.

Glass rooms

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's house has many glass rooms that give it a classic look.

Greenery

A lush green garden and unique decorations outside the house enhance its beauty.

Sunlight

The house is designed to allow sunlight inside and also features air-purifying plants.

Play area

Allu Arjun has made it possible for children to run and play, which is becoming increasingly difficult in cities.

Swimming pool

He has enhanced the beauty of his ₹100 crore house with a sprawling swimming pool.

Hall

Beautiful paintings in the hall are a visual treat for visitors.

Allu Arjun's care

Allu Arjun has meticulously designed and built this house for his children.

Training center for wife

He has provided all facilities, including a gym and yoga, for his wife inside the house.

