(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's lavish Rs 100 Crore Hyderabad home

Entertainment
Actor Allu Arjun has designed this house in a box shape, rather than a conventional structure.
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's house has many glass rooms that give it a classic look.
A lush green garden and unique decorations outside the house enhance its beauty.
The house is designed to allow sunlight inside and also features air-purifying plants.
Allu Arjun has made it possible for children to run and play, which is becoming increasingly difficult in cities.
He has enhanced the beauty of his ₹100 crore house with a sprawling swimming pool.
Beautiful paintings in the hall are a visual treat for visitors.
Allu Arjun has meticulously designed and built this house for his children.
He has provided all facilities, including a gym and yoga, for his wife inside the house.