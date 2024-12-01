Entertainment

10 Boldest Web Series of 2024: Watch Alone

Once Again

This Ullu web series is full of bold and intimate scenes. It's best watched alone in a private setting

Utha Patak Season 4

This bold and explicit web series also came out on Ullu this year. It's not suitable for family viewing

Sanskari

Despite its name, this Ullu web series doesn't have culturally appropriate content. Watch it alone

Lal Mirch

This Ullu web series might cause embarrassment if watched with family. Watch it alone in private

Tribhhuvan Mishra CA Topper

This Netflix series has many intimate scenes, but a good story with romance and comedy

36 Days

This SonyLIV thriller series has some steamy scenes, making it unsuitable for family viewing, especially with children

Elite Season 8

This Spanish teen drama on Netflix has steamy scenes, best watched alone in private

The Decameron

This hilarious American web series on Netflix has some scenes best watched alone

Master of the House

This Netflix thriller has scenes that make it unsuitable for children

Mirzapur Season 3

This Amazon Prime crime thriller has steamy sex scenes, making it unsuitable for families, especially children

