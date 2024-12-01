Entertainment
The buzz around South superstar Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is everywhere. Fans are incredibly excited about the film.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is releasing in cinemas worldwide on December 5, 2024. The film will be released across12000 screens.
Director Sukumar has made Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film has earned over Rs 1000 crore before its release.
Before the release of Pushpa 2, we are talking about Allu Arjun's 5 highest-grossing films. However, none of his films have touched the Rs 400 crore mark.
Allu Arjun's 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise was a super hit. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film collected Rs 365 crore.
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020. Made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, this blockbuster film did a business of 260 crore.
Allu Arjun's 2016 film Sarrainodu collected Rs 126 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, this film was a blockbuster.
Allu Arjun's 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham was also a hit. Made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, the film did a business of Rs 119 crore at the box office.
Allu Arjun's 2014 film Race Gurram was a blockbuster. Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film did a business of Rs 101 crore.
