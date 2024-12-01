Why Allu Arjun didn't work in Bollywood?

Entertainment
Allu Arjun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. He made a surprising revelation at an event in Mumbai.
At an event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun revealed that he once decided not to act in Hindi films. He also explained the reason behind this decision.
About his bond with DSP, Allu said, "We are both from Chennai. I used to tell him that working in Hindi films is very difficult."
"It's easy for music directors to work in Hindi films. I used to ask him why he wasn't working in Hindi films? He would ask, 'Why aren't you acting in Hindi films?'"
"I said, 'I will never do a Hindi film.' Because back then, acting in Hindi films was very difficult."
Allu Arjun continued, "Doing a Hindi film is a very big deal. In our entire life, we might only do one or two Hindi films. Hindi films were a distant thing for us."
Kabir Khan offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to Allu Arjun, but he rejected it. Later, Salman Khan starred in the film, and it became a blockbuster.
