Entertainment

Why Allu Arjun didn't work in Bollywood?

Allu Arjun busy promoting 'Pushpa 2'

Allu Arjun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. He made a surprising revelation at an event in Mumbai.

Allu reveals why he avoided Hindi films

At an event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun revealed that he once decided not to act in Hindi films. He also explained the reason behind this decision.

Allu on his bond with Devi Sri Prasad

About his bond with DSP, Allu said, "We are both from Chennai. I used to tell him that working in Hindi films is very difficult."

Allu's question to DSP

"It's easy for music directors to work in Hindi films. I used to ask him why he wasn't working in Hindi films? He would ask, 'Why aren't you acting in Hindi films?'"

DSP's desire to work with Allu in Hindi

"I said, 'I will never do a Hindi film.' Because back then, acting in Hindi films was very difficult."

Hindi film a big deal: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun continued, "Doing a Hindi film is a very big deal. In our entire life, we might only do one or two Hindi films. Hindi films were a distant thing for us."

Allu rejected 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Kabir Khan offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to Allu Arjun, but he rejected it. Later, Salman Khan starred in the film, and it became a blockbuster.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Jhanak spoiler: Will Aniruddha and Jhanak remarry?

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! New villain seeks revenge– What’s next?