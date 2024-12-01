Entertainment

Stars who married the same person twice

Marriage: A bond across lifetimes

Indians firmly believe that marriage is a bond that transcends lifetimes. Traditionally, marriage is a one-time event

Twice married to the same person

Things are different in Bollywood. Here, celebrities have married the same person twice. Let's learn about some such couples

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in November 2018. This couple also married twice

Konkani and Sindhi wedding traditions

Deepika and Ranveer married according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions, reflecting their respective religions

Esha Deol - Bharat Takhtani

Bobby Deol's sister, Esha Deol, married Bharat Takhtani in June 2012

Remarriage during pregnancy ceremony

In 2017, Esha and Bharat Takhtani remarried. Esha remarried according to Sindhi traditions during her baby shower

Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar

Naagin and Brahmastra fame Mouni Roy married the same person twice in a single day on January 27, 2022

Marriage in two traditions

Mouni Roy married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in South Indian tradition in the morning and Bengali tradition in the evening on January 27, 2022

Govinda - Sunita Ahuja

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja on March 11, 1987. The Bollywood dance star kept his marriage a secret for a long time

Fulfilled mother's wish on 25th anniversary

Govinda remarried Sunita Ahuja on their 25th wedding anniversary, fulfilling his mother Nirmala Devi's wish

Hardik - Natasa

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, and had a court marriage on May 31, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hardik-Natasa married thrice

Hardik and Natasa remarried in Hindu and Christian traditions in Udaipur on February 14, 2023

