Indians firmly believe that marriage is a bond that transcends lifetimes. Traditionally, marriage is a one-time event
Things are different in Bollywood. Here, celebrities have married the same person twice. Let's learn about some such couples
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in November 2018. This couple also married twice
Deepika and Ranveer married according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions, reflecting their respective religions
Bobby Deol's sister, Esha Deol, married Bharat Takhtani in June 2012
In 2017, Esha and Bharat Takhtani remarried. Esha remarried according to Sindhi traditions during her baby shower
Naagin and Brahmastra fame Mouni Roy married the same person twice in a single day on January 27, 2022
Mouni Roy married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in South Indian tradition in the morning and Bengali tradition in the evening on January 27, 2022
Govinda married Sunita Ahuja on March 11, 1987. The Bollywood dance star kept his marriage a secret for a long time
Govinda remarried Sunita Ahuja on their 25th wedding anniversary, fulfilling his mother Nirmala Devi's wish
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020, and had a court marriage on May 31, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic
Hardik and Natasa remarried in Hindu and Christian traditions in Udaipur on February 14, 2023
