THROWBACK THRUSHDAY

When Salman Khan arrived late on sets, directors folded hands for 'one shot'

'Heeramandi'

Actor Jason Shah, who is currently enjoying the popularity of his new series 'Heeramandi', remembers working with Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

Jason Shah on Salman Khan's late arrival on sets

In an interview, Jason reflected on his career in the film industry and discussed his experience working with Salman Khan. 

Salman Khan's late arrival on sets

The actor stated that Salman Khan's delay on set seemed like a relaxed life to him. 

Salman Khan's late arrival on sets

He said that Salman Khan would arrive on set at 3 p.m. on his motorcycle, and no one would do any work.

Salman Khan's late arrival on sets

He continued saying that at 4:30, the producer would insist that he just take one shot with folded hands. 

Jason Shah on Salman Khan's lifestyle

Jason claimed that he loved seeing it and for him, it appeared to be a peaceful lifestyle.

Professional front

Jason Shah has reportedly been offered to be part of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' as a contestant.

