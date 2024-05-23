Entertainment

'Laapataa Ladies' Vs 'Animal' on OTT: Who won the viewership battle?

'Laapataa Ladies' release date

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film 'Laapataa Ladies' was released on Netflix on March 01, 2024.

'Animal' release date

'Animal' was released on January 26, 2024, on the same platform.

'Laapataa Ladies' Vs 'Animal'

Just two months after its release on OTT, the film surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' viewership.

'Laapataa Ladies' wins!

'Laapataa Ladies' dominated Animal on Netflix, with 13.8 million views. 

Yet to surpass 'Fighter' viewership

However, it has not yet topped Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', which had 14 million viewers.

Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's verbal battle

Surprisingly, the news of 'Laapataa Ladies' outperforming 'Animal' comes only weeks after Kiran Rao and 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga engaged in a verbal battle. 

In an interview, Kiran denied commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films and said she had never seen them.

