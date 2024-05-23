'Laapataa Ladies' Vs 'Animal' on OTT: Who won the viewership battle?

Entertainment
Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film 'Laapataa Ladies' was released on Netflix on March 01, 2024.
'Animal' was released on January 26, 2024, on the same platform.
Just two months after its release on OTT, the film surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' viewership.
'Laapataa Ladies' dominated Animal on Netflix, with 13.8 million views.
However, it has not yet topped Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', which had 14 million viewers.
Surprisingly, the news of 'Laapataa Ladies' outperforming 'Animal' comes only weeks after Kiran Rao and 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga engaged in a verbal battle.
In an interview, Kiran denied commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films and said she had never seen them.