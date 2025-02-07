Entertainment

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)

Square Neck Banarasi Red Blouse

A deep square neck and noodle strap blouse design suits everyone. You can recreate a red Banarasi blouse like Mannara Chopra's for Rose Day during Valentine's week

Puff Sleeve Heavy Embroidery Blouse

If you have broad shoulders and a heavy bust, you should get a stunning puff sleeve heavy embroidery blouse like this. This type of blouse looks great with silk sarees

Full Sleeve One Shoulder Blouse

Broad neck blouses look great on women with broad shoulders. Mannara Chopra's full sleeve one-shoulder blouse is perfect to pair with a chiffon saree

Deep Keyhole Blouse Design

You can also try a halter design blouse like this to make yourself look attractive. You will look amazing if you get this deep keyhole design made with embroidered fabric

Golden Lace Choli Red Blouse

Backless blouses look good on every woman. Mannara's golden lace choli red blouse is a beautiful option for Valentine's Day. You should definitely try this idea

Stone Studded Corset Blouse

You can always team up a stone-studded corset blouse design like this with a plain saree. Corset design blouses are as comfortable as they are beautiful

