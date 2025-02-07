Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)

Entertainment
A deep square neck and noodle strap blouse design suits everyone. You can recreate a red Banarasi blouse like Mannara Chopra's for Rose Day during Valentine's week
If you have broad shoulders and a heavy bust, you should get a stunning puff sleeve heavy embroidery blouse like this. This type of blouse looks great with silk sarees
Broad neck blouses look great on women with broad shoulders. Mannara Chopra's full sleeve one-shoulder blouse is perfect to pair with a chiffon saree
You can also try a halter design blouse like this to make yourself look attractive. You will look amazing if you get this deep keyhole design made with embroidered fabric
Backless blouses look good on every woman. Mannara's golden lace choli red blouse is a beautiful option for Valentine's Day. You should definitely try this idea
You can always team up a stone-studded corset blouse design like this with a plain saree. Corset design blouses are as comfortable as they are beautiful
(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired saree, lehenga look for fair skin
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Know their education and career facts
Sanjay Dutt Dating life: Did he really date 300+ women? Know HERE
Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat bungalow worth crores– Inside PHOTOS