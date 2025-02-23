Aamir Khan to Honey Singh: 7 Bollywood stars who battled depression

Entertainment
Seeking therapy, battled depression at the height of her career, and later started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to increase awareness of mental health problems.
After a serious shoulder injury in 2010, battled depression, finally healed, and talked about the value of mental health and self-care.
Openly admitted to coping with anxiety, sought professional advice, and urged others to without doubt seek treatment or medicines for improved mental health.
Early in his career, he struggled emotionally; sought therapy; and praised close friends and family for supporting him through mental health issues.
Went through depression and emotional breakdowns due to work stress but later spoke openly about mental health and the need for seeking proper support.
He experienced depression-like symptoms while filming Badlapur, admitted his intense role affected him deeply, and later focused on self-care and mental wellness.
Struggled with bipolar disorder and alcoholism, which led to a career break. He later shared his journey of recovery and emphasized mental health awareness.
