Entertainment

Aamir Khan to Honey Singh: 7 Bollywood stars who battled depression

Image credits: imdb

Deepika Padukone

Seeking therapy, battled depression at the height of her career, and later started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to increase awareness of mental health problems.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan

After a serious shoulder injury in 2010, battled depression, finally healed, and talked about the value of mental health and self-care.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Anushka Sharma

Openly admitted to coping with anxiety, sought professional advice, and urged others to without doubt seek treatment or medicines for improved mental health.

 

Image credits: instagram

Ranveer Singh

Early in his career, he struggled emotionally; sought therapy; and praised close friends and family for supporting him through mental health issues.

Image credits: Social Media

Aamir Khan

Went through depression and emotional breakdowns due to work stress but later spoke openly about mental health and the need for seeking proper support.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Varun Dhawan

He experienced depression-like symptoms while filming Badlapur, admitted his intense role affected him deeply, and later focused on self-care and mental wellness.

 

Image credits: instagram

Honey Singh

Struggled with bipolar disorder and alcoholism, which led to a career break. He later shared his journey of recovery and emphasized mental health awareness.

Image credits: X

Madhuri Dixit's fitness secret REVEALED: Actress follows THIS diet

Triptii Dimri Birthday: Know her journey from YouTube to B'wood star

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Bhagyashree's luxurious Mumbai bungalow

SS Rajamouli to Atlee: 10 Indian directors with zero flop movies